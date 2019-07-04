Storms may interrupt a few Independence Day plans

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Scattered showers and storms are forecast to develop early in the afternoon and persist through dinnertime; wettest inland.
Thursday morning’s forecast data indicates that showers, storms are going to start developing between 1 and 3 p.m. It’ll be at its stormiest between 3 and 7 p.m. followed by a gradual decrease in rain activity. Most areas, but not every spot, will be dry by the time fireworks are set off this evening.
If you have outdoor plans today, keep an especially close eye on the forecast. A storm, or two, may become strong and produce gusty winds, in addition to heavy rain and tons of lightning.
While not everyone gets rained on today, it’ll absolutely pour in a few spots.
A stagnant weather pattern is developing and persists through the weekend. The forecast features continued warm and muggy conditions with daily scattered showers and storms.
