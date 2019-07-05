Bluffton Police enforcing new tactic in hopes of reducing distracted driving

BLUFFTON, Sc. (WTOC) - Bluffton Police are trying something new this summer when it comes to tickets for distracted driving.
Instead, they’re giving drivers a different reminder to keep their hands on the wheel and eyes on the road. Bluffton is teaming up with Lutzie 43, an organization that aims to decrease the amount of distracted driving in young people. The police department is giving out keys and lanyards instead of tickets, saying sometimes people just need a little reminder.
“A lot of times, you can get your point across with a warning and educating someone, versus giving a citation," said Cpl. Bill Bates, Bluffton PD.
Bluffton is the first municipality to use the program. They hope to see fewer accidents caused by distracted driving.
“Even if they don’t remember every single time, it’s a great reminder for everyone to have the key chain and to have this. If they use it for their key ring - even if they put this key on their keys - it’s a great visual reminder to say 'hey, put the phone down, any distraction you may have, and just drive.”
The town hopes any improvements may lead to stricter distracted driving laws. South Carolina does not have a hands-free law, and Bluffton is trying to pave the way in changing that, but one Bluffton resident says the program is not a good idea.
“There have been plenty of nationwide warnings. I think if someone’s using handhelds, they need to be ticketed," one resident said.
WTOC tagged along with Cpl. Bates as he pulled someone over for driving with their phone in hand. He took time to explain the program, and the driver said he understood.
The keys don’t apply for everything, though. Cpl. Bates says if a driver is breaking a law, officers will have to respond accordingly.
