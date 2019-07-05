Candler County deputies cracking down on distracted driving

According to the Associated Press, Georgia State Patrol alone has written nearly 25,000 tickets for distracted driving since July 1 last year. That’s almost 70 per day across the state. In Candler County, O’Brien spots them and radios a deputy in a marked vehicle who then makes the stop. He says some people still don’t understand all the things the law covers. He wants drivers to understand and be safer, for their sake and for other drivers.