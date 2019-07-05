Candler County deputies cracking down on distracted driving

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re driving in Georgia, how closely do you follow the Hands Free law? Do you still grab your phone when you don’t see law enforcement around?
Deputies in Candler County say they can see you even when you don’t see them. The captain that heads up the Candler County Sheriff’s Office’s unmarked patrol unit says they’re writing as many citations for distracted driving as they were a year ago when the law started.
Ride along with Captain Jamey O’Brien and you could see a little of everything. He drives an unmarked vehicle to spot distracted drivers, which are people doing everything from holding their cell phone to putting on makeup instead of being focused on the road.
“There’s a number of things people do when they’re driving down the highway when they think nobody’s looking,” Capt. O’Brien said.
According to the Associated Press, Georgia State Patrol alone has written nearly 25,000 tickets for distracted driving since July 1 last year. That’s almost 70 per day across the state. In Candler County, O’Brien spots them and radios a deputy in a marked vehicle who then makes the stop. He says some people still don’t understand all the things the law covers. He wants drivers to understand and be safer, for their sake and for other drivers.
“So, if you’re looking at your phone while driving 85 miles an hour, you have no time whatsoever to respond to any scenario that’s unfolding in front of you,” he said.
As we were riding with him, Capt. O’Brien spotted one driver holding her phone, and radioed for a stop. Turns out, the woman was driving with a suspended license due to a speeding ticket. He says these stops sometimes turn up more than just a $50 distracted driving citation.
He says it’s not about the fine drivers pay. It’s about making them aware of the dangers and hoping they don’t do it any more.
