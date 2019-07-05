Child rescued after falling down pipe

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were able to pull a 5-year-old from pipe late Thursday night.
According Evansville Central Dispatch, the call came from the 1300 block of the W. Lloyd Expressway, near One Life Church, around 9:15 p.m.
City water officials say the opening is a pipe, possibly for an old well, and is on private property.
Shortly after 10:30 p.m., our reporter Evan Gorman was on scene and reported the young boy has been rescued.
Crews were on scene nearly an hour working to rescue after the boy.
The say the pipe was 16 inches around, and the boy was 30 feet down.
Because of the size of the opening, they came up with the plan to lower a swing set seat down to him.
The boy was instructed to sit in the seat so he could be pulled up.
After being rescued, the 5-year-old boy is being taken to the hospital. Officials say he had no injuries, other than a few scrapes and bruises.
The fire department says the young boy fell in the drain while his family was watching fireworks. They also tell us the boy was alert and talking through the entire rescue.
