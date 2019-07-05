Crash slows westbound traffic on Hwy 80 between Mapmaker Ln, Bryan Woods Rd

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A two-vehicle crash has traffic backed up on Highway 80 near Mapmaker Lane, just west of Bryan Woods Road.
One vehicle has overturned. There is no word on injuries at this time.
Traffic on Hwy 80 westbound is currently slow-going. Westbound drivers should detour to Johnny Mercer Boulevard until the crash can be cleared to avoid delays. There is no word on when the road is expected to re-open.
Chatham County Police are investigating.
