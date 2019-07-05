Dave Turley’s Friday Weather Forecast 7-5-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -An inland trough continues through Sunday. The trough and the sea breeze will help keep afternoon-evening rain chances. A cold front will move in from the north Monday and stall to our south through Thursday. Low pressure may try to develop along this stalled front in the Gulf of Mexico by Friday. The First Alert Weather team will be monitoring this trend carefully. Today will see a mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers and storms developing. Widespread severe storms are not expected but storms may contain very gusty winds and locally heavy rain. Highs 86-93. Rain chances decrease this evening after sunset, lows 71-77. Saturday will see a 60% chance for afternoon storms, highs 87-92. Sunday and Monday will see a 40% chance for afternoon storms, highs in the low to mid 90s. Tuesday and Wednesday will see a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s. In the tropics we do not expect any tropical development in the next 5 days. After that we’ll keep our eyes on the Gulf of Mexico.