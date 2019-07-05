Fort Stewart celebrates Fourth of July with Lady Antebellum, fireworks show

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of people entered the gates of Fort Stewart on Thursday for the Fourth of July.
Military members and civilians alike celebrated with their families. Popular country music group Lady Antebellum took the stage for a free concert to celebrate. Even those still on duty couldn’t help but enjoy themselves.
“Growing up as a kid, I saw a bunch of Fourth of July ceremonies going off with military, and it was something I wanted to do, so being a part of it, being able to put on this uniform every day, it’s an honor honestly, and seeing all these people come out and celebrate it the same way I used to - it was a good feeling," said military police officer, Jadon Floyd.
People of all ages danced and sang along throughout the evening, but of course, the holiday is about more than fireworks and barbecue.
“It means, obviously, the right to be free. Home of the free, land of the brave. We wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for our military personnel, so we’re very thankful to them for that and honestly, just getting together with friends and family and celebrating America’s birthday," said Bluffton resident, Caroline Constantineau.
One service woman took the stage prior to Caroline Jones and Lady A, singing the National Anthem, which she called a huge honor. She was excited to spend the evening with her son, celebrating a day that means so much.
“It’s one of my favorite holidays, just because everybody gets to get together with their families, have fun, and it’s not about any kind of gifts. It’s just about coming together as a family, eating good food, having a great time," said Sgt. Amanda Taetreault, U.S. Army.
In typical Fourth of July fashion, the night concluded with fireworks.
