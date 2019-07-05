Friday: Hot Temps, Scattered Downpours

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A few damp roads and patchy dense fog are possible through the morning commute, thanks to yesterday evening’s storms. Neither will have impacts on the Friday morning drive; the forecast is mostly dry, under a partly cloudy sky.
Temperatures are in the 70s; heating to near 90° at noon and topping out in the low to mid-90s in many spots this afternoon. It’ll feel hotter - hotter than 102° - with humidity factored in.
Scattered showers and storms are forecast to develop late this morning or early in the afternoon and persist through early evening before diminishing. Evening activities should feature quieter weather with diminishing rainfall. The WTOC Weather App alerts you to lightning and heavy rain approaching your area. The app is a quick, easy and free download.
Scattered showers, storms are likely this weekend; mainly in the afternoons and early evening. Temperatures remain hot and conditions muggy.
Have a great day,
Cutter