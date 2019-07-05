GSP investigates fatal overnight crash in Wayne County

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash overnight in Wayne County.
According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of a GMC pickup truck was involved in a crash just before 1:30 a.m. Friday morning on Post Road near 10-Mile Road in Jesup. They say the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
The Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Thomas Davis, of Waynesville, died at the scene from injuries he sustained in the crash.
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.