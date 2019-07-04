Not as hot on Friday!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thunderstorms are moving north along coastal Chatham, Jasper and Beaufort County late Thursday night. These storms are producing frequent lightning along with heavy rain. The rain will diminish overnight, with mostly dry weather expected Friday morning. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s inland, and mid to upper 70s along the coast. Afternoon highs top out near 90 degrees with another chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
This wetter and “cooler” pattern extends into the weekend, with highs in the lower 90s, along with chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Our rain chances decline heading into the middle of this coming week, with afternoon highs in the lower 90s. Thankfully, there is not a surge in temperatures expected, at least for the next week!
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.