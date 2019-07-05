Plans propose new residential project for corner of Habersham and 37th

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s mid-city Historic District continues to grow with new residential, retail, and restaurant spaces.
A new residential development called “The 912” is now coming to 37th and Habersham. It will consist of three buildings - with the smaller of the three near the intersection of 37th and Habersham - and the larger two behind it. We checked with the Thomas Square Neighborhood Association president, which is the neighborhood where this project sits, to see what he thinks about this new development.
Clinton Edminster says anytime a new project is proposed for his neighborhood, he looks to see if it checks several boxes.
“What we’re looking for is, does this project have parking, does it maintain a reasonable height, is there commercial on the ground floor for street activation, and does it fit into the neighborhood, and this one absolutely does.”
As the area continues to grow, so too will the need for more housing.
“I think we’ll see a rising need as the population of Savannah grows. I would like to see more of it concentrated in this neighborhood,” Edminster said.
The 912 plans were submitted by a project team of Habersham LLC and Ward Architecture and Preservation.
The plan is for each building to be three stories, and have a total of 14 units with commercial space on the ground floor of the unit facing 37th and Habersham.
