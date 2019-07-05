Police investigate armed robbery at Dollar General in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - Glynn County investigators are asking the public for information after a gunman robbed a local store Thursday evening.
Police say on July 4 at about 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Dollar General Store in the 5500 block of Altama Avenue in Brunswick. They say a male subject entered the business armed with a handgun and demanded money. After taking an undisclosed amount of cash, the male fled on foot towards Stafford Avenue.
The offender is described as a light-skinned black male, who was wearing a long-sleeve dark shirt, tan pants, and a mask over his head, according to Glynn County PD.
If you know the identity of the suspect or have information regarding this incident, you are encouraged to contact the Investigations Division – General Investigations Unit at 912-554-7802, the 911 Center at 912-554-3645 or the Silent Witness line at 912-264-1333.
