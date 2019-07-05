Savannah Police working to identify suspects in stolen auto case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are asking for the public’s help identifying four suspects in a stolen auto investigation and a string of entering autos.
Police say on June 17 around 10 p.m., the victim parked their burgundy Kia Optima in Windmill Apartments on Talina Lane. The following day, the victim noticed their vehicle was missing and reported it to police.
Then on June 20, officers spotted the vehicle at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Abercorn Street, occupied by four male suspects. When the suspects noticed police, they fled the area. The vehicle was later recovered with numerous items from other entering auto investigations, according to Savannah PD.
The suspects are described as males in their late teens to early 20s.
Anyone with information on their identities is asked to call detectives at (912) 525-3100 ext. 2216. Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
