Several house fires in Pooler likely caused by lightning strikes

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Several house fires in Pooler on Thursday were reportedly caused by lightning strikes.
Pooler Fire Chief Wade Simmons said five house fires in a Pooler neighborhood were likely caused by lightning. At least two of the fires were on Blue Gill Lane.
Of the five homes, the fire chief says three homes saw significant damage while the other two saw minor damage involving electrical appliances.
Resident Randy Jerell said he was getting ready to grill for Independence Day when the lightning struck.
"Like, there was no lightning whatsoever and then boom it all started,” Jerell said.
Chief Simmons said Garden City and Savannah Fire Rescue helped them put out the flames.
Fortunately, there was only one minor injury.
The WTOC First Alert Radar detected 676 lightning strikes as the storm moved east Thursday evening over the Chatham County area.
