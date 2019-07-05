Stretch of road between Rocky Ford and Portal to close for construction

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Some drivers in Bulloch County could be facing a longer commute starting Monday.
One stretch of Rocky Ford Road between Rocky Ford and Portal will close for bridge construction. Bulloch County and the Georgia DOT will close that portion of the road so crews can tear out the bridge to replace it with something bigger and stronger to handle today’s volume of traffic.
Cars and trucks roll across the bridge in between the two towns more often than you might expect for a back road. It opened in 1955, and county leaders say it’s beginning to show its age and the need for replacement.
“The concrete’s cracking underneath the deck. The rebar has become exposed in some places and is starting to rust. That’s going to make the bridge weaken over time,” said county engineer, Brad Deal.
Starting Monday, they’ll stop through traffic at the closest intersections on either side. That will mean Old River Road on one side and Hwy 25 on the other. When the work is done, Deal says the bridge will be wider for traffic to safely cross and allow room on the side as well. Drivers we spoke with say they aren’t looking forward to the detour, but they’ll welcome a new bridge.
“This one shouldn’t be too aggravating. I believe it will be worth it,” said neighbor, Daniel Hendrix.
They hope to have the bridge finished and reopened by the start of November.
