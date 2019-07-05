Volunteers clean up Tybee’s beach after Fourth of July celebration

“Wow, with cigarette butts this morning. It’s a ‘wow’ every Sunday when we go out and do it, but this time you can look at the bucket. We estimate that we have about 6,000 cigarette butts, and remember, we went out Sunday night and did it, so that’s 6,000 cigarette butts that just volunteers picked up this morning in a very small area, so the beach is being used as an ashtray by too many smokers. The one plea we have is to just hang onto that butt and use the bin. Don’t throw it on the sand. When it gets wet, it leaches all the toxins that are trapped in the filter and it’s just bad for marine life."