Active pattern continues this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Showers linger overnight with temperatures in the 70s. You may hear a rumble of thunder, but the thunderstorm threat is over for the evening. There will be some coastal showers in morning, but this will still be the best time to get the yardwork done, as long as your yard didn’t get drenched Friday.
The chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms continues on our Saturday afternoon, with a strong storm or two. The biggest threat will be heavy rain leading to minor street flooding, but frequent lightning is possible as well. Highs will be in the lower 90s, with “feels like temperatures” up to 105 degrees. Make sure you are drinking plenty of water or sports drinks!
This active pattern continues into this coming work week, with afternoon highs in the lower 90s accompanied by afternoon showers and thunderstorms lingering into the evening.
We are keeping our eyes on the Gulf of Mexico, where a weak tropical cyclone could develop at the end of this coming work week. We are not expecting big impacts for the Lowcountry or Coastal Empire.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.