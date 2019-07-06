Bacon County man arrested, charged with four counts animal cruelty

BACON COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Bacon County man has been charged with four counts of animal cruelty after Bacon County sheriff’s deputies noticed several horses that appeared to be neglected.
Deputies were patrolling the area of Lee’s Chapel Road on Monday, June 24, when they noticed the horses. They contacted the Alma-Bacon County Crime Suppression Unit to investigate the matter. The Crime Suppression Unit then contacted the Georgia Department of Agriculture Equine Task Force Specialists to assist with the investigation.
Officials determined the horses had been heavily neglected. The owner turned them over to the Department of Agriculture so they could be treated. The Crime Suppression Unit arrested and charged Peter Marshall Lee with four counts of cruelty to animals and methods of disposal of dead animals.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.