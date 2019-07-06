Beaufort County deputies searching for suspect who fled traffic stop

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who reportedly ran from a traffic stop on Saturday.
The sheriff’s office says in a news release that deputies tried to pull over a silver Honda on Parris Island Gateway in Burton. Deputies say the driver sped off, continuing onto Goethe Hill Road.
The suspect then got out of the car and ran into a wooded area. K-9 units have tracked the suspect to the area of Old Jericho Road.
The suspect is described as a black male, 5'10" to 6'0" tall, approximately 200 pounds with short gray hair. He was wearing black shorts with a red stripe and no shirt.
The sheriff’s office says that a records check has confirmed that the Honda was reported stolen out of Ridgeland.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.