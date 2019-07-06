Body of missing camper recovered in the Altamaha River

APPLING COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Appling County and Toombs County sheriff’s offices are investigating after a body was found in the Altamaha River near the Morris Landing area.
A fisherman discovered 27-year-old Eric Harvey's body and called 911. There were no obvious signs of trauma on Harvey's body.
During the recovery of his body, a missing person’s report was made in Appling County. Harvey was last seen camping alone on July 4 at the Morris Landing sandbar.
Deputies consider this an accidental death.
Harvey's body has been sent to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy.
