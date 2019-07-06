Car enthusiasts hold fundraiser for Bethesda Academy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Car enthusiasts turned a hobby into a fundraiser for students at Bethesda Academy.
The Oglethorpe Driving Club hosted it's third “Cars and Coffee” event at the private boys boarding school founded back in the 1700s.
About 200 cars from Ferraris to classics packed the campus for club's biggest benefit for Bethesda Academy to date. The spectators who looked on helped the club fund scholarships for the students.
"It really helps unique and wonderful kids get through their high school years to do something better, and what better way to get a bunch of guys who are nuts about cars and girls who are nuts about cars to come in one day and make a good donation to that scholarship fund,” Kevin Iocovozzi said, a previous president for the Oglethorpe Driving Club.
They hoped to raise enough money Saturday to cover a full year of tuition for three students. In three years, they’ve donated about $30,000.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.