Fort McAllister hosts ‘old-fashioned’ Independence Day celebration

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Fort McAllister celebrated Independence Day with a bang.
Historians fired a cannon and acted out Civil War drills with rifles as part of the park's "Old Fashioned Independence Day Celebration” on Saturday.
Crowds looked on and learned the role the fort played in American history.
Park rangers say sharing those stories never gets old.
"It's great to be able to come out and share the history of the local area because many people come and visit our park and say, ‘Well, I never even knew this existed.’ So, it's great to be able to share what has happened in their town and state historically,” Fort McAllister interpretive park ranger, Michael Ellis said.
There were also games like tug-a-war, sack racing and Civil War-era baseball.
