Hilton Head beaches littered with illegal firework debris

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Hilton Head Island Shore Beach Services says it filled seven trailers of trash from illegal fireworks on the beach from the Fourth of July holiday.
Shore Beach Services says even though popping fireworks on the beach is illegal, that still didn't stop people from doing it and leaving their trash behind.
In photos provided to WTOC from Beach Services, you can see piles of firework debris in the back of one trailer, but that's not it. Beach Services says they spent hours on Friday morning taking away seven trailers of trash from fireworks in addition to the regular trash collection.
Alan Reece says this is something they deal with every year even though it is illegal, so it's just a matter of how they can get the message out before the holiday each year.
He says trash is an issue and impacts the beaches but popping fireworks on the beach has a major impact especially on the marine life.
"It's the marine life that we are really, really focusing on here on Hilton Head. We are in prime turtle nesting season. It's a record year for the turtle nests so anything that we can do out here on the beach as beachgoers to prevent the trash from scattering up and down the beach to help preserve the wildlife,” Alan Reece, with Shore Beach Services, said.
Reece says moving forward, they will keep spreading the word and hope tourists heed the warnings and ordinances.
