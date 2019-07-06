Hilton Head Island’s Sunset Celebration seeing big turnout despite weather

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Despite the threat of severe weather, a good-sized crowd turned up to Sunset Celebration on Hilton Head Island for their weekly summer concert series.
There’s a number of things to do in Hilton Head on a Friday night, but this one won’t cost you a thing.
“It’s a wonderful thing for the community to do this for all the people,” said Hilton Head Island resident, Bill Webber. “Usually, there’s a lot more people than this, but obviously, the weather is affecting the crowds today.”
Folks came prepared, bringing along food and drinks with their umbrellas, just in case. Some have made the Sunset Celebration a weekly summertime tradition.
“We have a great time. Once the band starts, we start dancing," Webber said.
On this particular night, the band Cranford Hollow was performing. They’re based out of Hilton Head and say they love to come home and perform for the community.
“When we’re on the road and touring, it’s always great to come home and play to a ton of locals. It’s always such a good, filled event with lots of people we know and lots of tourists, and it’s such a beautiful venue out here next to broad creek," said John Cranford.
The event is free and open to the public. You can bring your own food and drinks, and pets each Friday night at 7 p.m. throughout the summer. Coolers are allowed.
