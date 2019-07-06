Police responding to gas explosion in Florida


July 6, 2019 at 12:40 PM EDT - Updated July 6 at 12:52 PM

PLANTATION, Fla. (Gray News) - An explosion at a shopping plaza in Florida Saturday injured “multiple patients,” according authorities.

The gas explosion happened near the The Fountains shopping center located at 1041 S University Dr. in Plantation, Florida.

Roads have been closed and officials are warning the public to aviod the area.

The Plantation Fire Department reported “multiple patients” in a tweet Saturday.

This is a developing story.

