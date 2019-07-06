Police search for suspect after drugs found in car submerged in water

SEARCH FOR DRIVER IN HIGH SPEED CHASE
July 6, 2019 at 9:59 AM EDT - Updated July 6 at 10:02 AM

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia State Patrol troopers are searching for a driver who led them on a high-speed chase Saturday morning.

They stopped a red Dodge Charger at the Talmadge Bridge around 3:00 AM, but the driver sped off at more than 100 miles per hour.

The car led troopers on a chase from the bridge to U.S. 17 to I-16 and eventually to Dean Forest Road.

They later found the car submerged at Ogeechee Road and Dean Forest Road with a cooler full of drugs inside the trunk. GSP tells WTOC the narcotics found in the car were intended to be distributed.

A red dodge charger is submerged after the driver ran from a police chase. A cooler of narcotics were found in the trunk. Police are searching for the suspect. (Source: WTOC)

Southbound Dean Forest was closed in the area for almost two hours. The car was pulled from the water and the road cleared around 5:00 AM.

GSP said Saturday morning helicopters and K9s are searching for the suspect. Troopers are not identifying that person yet.

