Police search for suspect after drugs found in car submerged in water

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia State Patrol troopers are searching for a driver who led them on a high-speed chase Saturday morning.
They stopped a red Dodge Charger at the Talmadge Bridge around 3:00 AM, but the driver sped off at more than 100 miles per hour.
The car led troopers on a chase from the bridge to U.S. 17 to I-16 and eventually to Dean Forest Road.
They later found the car submerged at Ogeechee Road and Dean Forest Road with a cooler full of drugs inside the trunk. GSP tells WTOC the narcotics found in the car were intended to be distributed.
Southbound Dean Forest was closed in the area for almost two hours. The car was pulled from the water and the road cleared around 5:00 AM.
GSP said Saturday morning helicopters and K9s are searching for the suspect. Troopers are not identifying that person yet.
