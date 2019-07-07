Bananas fall in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Bananas fell to their rival, the Macon Bacon Saturday night 6-0 at Luther Williams Field.
Savannah now has a .500 record for the second half of their season, an even 2-2.
Through 29 games, the sit atop the South Region of the Coastal Plain league with a 19-10 overall record; though they are on a two-game losing streak.
The Bananas are 7-3 through their last 10 games.
Macon is in second place with a 19-11 record.
On Sunday, the Bananas are hosting the Coastal Plain All-Star games. Gates at Historic Grayson Stadium open at 5:00 p.m. with the Home Run Derby at 6:00 p.m. and games at 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.
Savannah’s next game comes July 10 on the road at the Lexington County Blowfish. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.
