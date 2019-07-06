Damp Sunday afternoon, watching the tropics

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An isolated shower or two is possible overnight, but most of us will wake up to dry conditions with temperatures in the mid 70s in the morning. There will be isolated showers in the morning, but scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible again Sunday afternoon, mainly west of I-95. Highs top out in the lower 90s, feeling close to 100 degrees during the middle of the afternoon.
Tybee Island Tides: -0.57' 6:44AM | 7.08' 12:57AM | -0.24' 7:06PM
This pattern of afternoon showers and thunderstorms continues into the work week, with afternoon highs in the lower 90s.
We are watching an area of low pressure currently over Tennessee that could make its way to the northern Gulf of Mexico by the middle of this coming work week. There is only a 20% chance over the next 5 days that this low would become a tropical cyclone once over water, but we will keep our eyes on it. Even if it develops, the movement will be to the west of us here in the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire. Remember, it’s just a small chance to begin with!
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
