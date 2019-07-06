Damp Sunday afternoon, watching the tropics

We are watching an area of low pressure currently over Tennessee that could make its way to the northern Gulf of Mexico by the middle of this coming work week. There is only a 20% chance over the next 5 days that this low would become a tropical cyclone once over water, but we will keep our eyes on it. Even if it develops, the movement will be to the west of us here in the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire. Remember, it’s just a small chance to begin with!