Elderly woman saved from Wayne Co. house fire
July 7, 2019 at 3:57 PM EDT - Updated July 7 at 3:57 PM

WAYNE CO, Ga. (WTOC) -An elderly woman is alive after a fire badly damaged a home in Wayne County on Sunday morning.

Chief Ashley Dent with Madray Springs Volunteer Fire Department said that firefighters arrived on Bethlehem Wesleyan Church Road to find a two story home on fire. An elederly woman was rescued by a roommate, who pulled her through a bedroom window. She received cuts and smoke inhaltion. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Fire officials believe that the house could be a complete loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

