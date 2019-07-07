Long County standoff ends in arrest

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) -A tense, 4-hour standoff in Long County ended peacefully Sunday morning when authorities arrested a man following a domestic dispute.
The Long County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged Sean Hafer, 26, with aggravated assault, according to the Coastal News Service.
A woman called 911 around 11 p.m. Saturday saying Hafer threatened her with a knife inside of a home on Huckleberry Lane, according to Earl Freeman, an investigator with the sheriff's office. She was able to get out of the house safely when deputies arrived, but Hafer barricaded himself inside.
Deputies received a warrant to enter the home, and SWAT members broke through the front door around 2 a.m. Sunday.
"We breached the front door," Freeman said. "Once the door was open we announced and once we announced he came out and gave up."
Deputies arrested Hafer at that point and charged with aggravated assault. He may face additional charges.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.