Man dies after being hit by boat in the Altamaha River

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has died after being hit by a boat in the Altamaha River in Long County.
Long County Sheriff Craig Nobles says a 23-year-old man was somehow struck by a moving boat near the Adamsons’ Fish Camp boat ramp at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Emergency crews pulled the man from the river, provided medical treatment on the bank and then took him via ambulance to a Reidsville hospital.
The sheriff states the man was from Tattnall County and has passed away.
The Long County Fire Department, Long County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Department of Natural Resources and Excelsior EMS all responded to the scene.
