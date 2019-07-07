Savannah locals react to U.S. World Cup Final win

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The United States Women’s National Team defeated the Netherlands to win the 2019 Women’s World Cup on Sunday and fans at a local watch party were overjoyed with the team’s success.
It was the shot heard around the world as USA’s Rose Lavelle dribbled up the middle and scored in the 69th minute of the Women’s World Cup Final to seal the deal for the U.S Women’s National Team.
When the game went final, it was like the Fourth of July all over again as fans across the country celebrated the historic win.
This is a team that seemed to bring America together throughout the tournament.
“I’ve just got to know each of the girls’ stories and just became, like, enamored with them and it’s just been really fun watching them, like, kick butt this season,” said fan Allison Andrews.
Star Forward Megan Rapinoe won both the golden boot and the golden ball awards after making a comeback from a hamstring injury that kept her out of the semi-final round.
She’s got no shortage of fans here in Savannah.
“I think the purple hair," said one fan. "Yeah. And she’s great (laughs).”
As the team hoisted the trophy, they have inspired a nation and the next generation of women’s soccer stars.
“I like to watch it, because whenever I play, I’m- I like to learn. I like to learn from what I watch, and so, I’m watching them so I can learn to play,” said Harper Butts.
The two-nil win from Lyon, France makes back-to-back World Cup wins for the United States four in total sparking an entire country.
