Scattered rain Monday, watching the tropics

We will be mostly dry overnight with lows in the mid 70s. Heading back to work in the morning, most of our roadways will be dry, but temperatures will return to the lower 80s by 9 a.m. Afternoon highs reach the lower 90s, feeling as hot as 100° - 105°. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms will briefly cool some of us off, with rain chances diminishing after sunset.
Afternoon highs will be slightly “cooler” midweek into the weekend, when we will top out closer to 90s° with scattered showers and thunderstorm chances persisting.
Tropics:
We continue to monitor an area of low pressure over the SE US that will move into the Gulf of Mexico this week.
Once there, the atmosphere could support the development of a tropical depression/storm (Barry).
There is a 60% shot for tropical cyclone development within the next 5 days.
This would support higher rain chances along the gulf coast midweek into this coming weekend. Where exactly is yet to be determined, but it is worth keeping an eye on for folks in Georgia to Louisiana.
Either way, rain will be the biggest impact. Stay tuned, especially if you have gulf beach plans!
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
