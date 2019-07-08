‘Barry’ may form in the Gulf of Mexico late this week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An area of low pressure, basically a very weak batch of storminess, known as Invest 92-L, is drifting southward over Georgia Monday afternoon. Showers and storms are forecast to continue southward, emerging over the Gulf of Mexico late Monday night or Tuesday.
Once over the warm waters of the northeastern Gulf of Mexico, gradual organization is expected to occur. A Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm may form in the Gulf by Thursday.
As of the 11 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, there’s a 10-percent chance of tropical development within 48-hours and an 80-percent chance within the next three to five days.
There is quite a bit of uncertainty in the forecast. Exactly what Invest 92-L becomes, where it goes and how it impacts the United States’ Gulf Coast is still unknown. Confidence in the forecast should increase by Thursday.
If you have plans or travel scheduled along the Gulf Coast through the mid-south later this week, keep a close eye on the forecast.
