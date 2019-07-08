City Map project highlights Pooler growth

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) -A networking tool developed to help businesses connect to a booming community is coming out more often due to the expansion throughout Pooler.
The City Map is now an annual resource, showcasing businesses in the Pooler area.
The head of Pooler's Chamber of Commerce says the map is a great way for businesses to get their name out to the community, adding it gets thicker and thicker every year with anything from ads for churches to restaurants and everything in between.
The latest edition, out later this year, will include new communities and businesses, as well as future business locations if they aren't open just yet.
Target Marketing actually publishes the map, and is reaching out to businesses now, representing the Chamber and the City now.
You’ll be able to find the maps at City Hall and at the Chamber of Commerce, just down the road, and new residents get one as part of a relocation package upon request.
“Just like it says, we’ve been waiting for you to get here," said Pam Southard with the Pooler Chamber of Commerce. "And when you do get here, we have the map that’s going to get you all around Pooler, both the historic area and Pooler Parkway, one end to the other.”
