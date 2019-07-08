Consider This: Betsy Ross Flag

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -It looks like Nike, one of the world’s shoe manufacturers in the world has stepped in it again.
Just in time for this year’s Independence Day celebration, the Oregon based company planned to sell new sneakers featuring the Betsy Ross flag on the back heal.
The flag, a 1777 design of which our current flag is based, features the traditional red and white stripes and 13 stars, one for each of the original 13 colonies.
For all of my life, and long before that, this flag has stood as a patriotic symbol, and to my knowledge nothing more. But that changed a few days ago.
That’s when Colin Kaepernick, the self-appointed heart of Nike, said he found the shoe to be offensive as apparently there may be some people out there who use this flag as a symbol of white supremacy.
Nike caved to Kaepernick's whim and pulled the shoe.
Consider this: I fully recognize there are many flags, statues and other iconic landmarks that represents the hate and injustice of our past. To lump the Betsy Ross flag into the same category as items or symbols of hate are just wrong. It’s a political correctness that has run amok.
Maybe Nike is doing this because they'll get more good publicity than bad out of the move. Or maybe, they truly want Colin Kaepernick to be their moral compass.
Nevertheless we as a people need to stop this madness and collectively determine that by trying to fully erase our history, even if some of it isn’t pleasant to discuss, we would then doom ourselves to repeat it.
