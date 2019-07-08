Ferguson Ave. open after fatal crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A deadly single-vehicle crash closed Ferguson Avenue in both directions between Diamond Causeway and the Forest City Gun Club on Monday morning. The wreck is now clear, but utility companies are continuing to work in the area, so please drive with caution.
An officer at the scene tells us a car struck a tree around 9:30 a.m.
State troopers say the driver was not wearing a seat belt and died from their injuries.
The Georgia State Patrol, Chatham County Police and Chatham Emergency Services all responded.
GSP is handling the investigation.
