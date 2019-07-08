Free Farmers Market for WIC clients open this week in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This week, the Coastal Health District’s Women, Infants, and Children Program, also known as WIC, will be hosting its annual Farmers Market. It’s a chance for some area residents to get fresh produce for free.
WIC is a special nutrition program that provides nutritional education, food supplements, and referrals to health care providers to eligible women, infants, and children. WIC helps eligible pregnant, breastfeeding or postpartum women, as well as infants and children up to age five.
Those who are eligible to receive help under the WIC Program will be able to take home some free produce this week. The market will run Monday, July 8 through Thursday, July 11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chatham County Health Department on Eisenhower Drive. It will also be open on Friday at the same location from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Those who attend must have their WIC card available at checkout.
