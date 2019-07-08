Free Farmers Market for WIC clients open this week in Savannah

Those who are eligible to receive help under the WIC Program will be able to take home some free produce this week. The market will run Monday, July 8 through Thursday, July 11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chatham County Health Department on Eisenhower Drive. It will also be open on Friday at the same location from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Those who attend must have their WIC card available at checkout.