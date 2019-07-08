Georgia deputy killed in late-night shooting after vehicle pursuit

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (WGCL/CBS News) - A Georgia sheriff’s office says one man is in custody after a gun battle ended with a deputy mortally wounded.
Hall County Deputies say they attempted to stop a stolen vehicle late Sunday night near the Home-Towne Studios in Gainesville.
The car crashed and several people in the car jumped out and started a gun battle with deputies.
One of the people in the vehicle was hit as well as one of the deputies. EMS took both to the hospital where the deputy died of his injuries.
Deputies say they believe the wounded suspect is the gunman.
Gainesville Police, the Georgia State Patrol and Gwinnett Police are helping to track the other people who ran from the scene.
The identity of the deputy has not yet been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WGCL via CBS News. All rights reserved.