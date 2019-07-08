Georgia Veterans Service offices to close for employee training

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The Georgia Department of Veteran’s Services offices will be closed from July 22nd-26th as employees receive annual training.
The closure will affect all GDVS offices.
“This training is necessary to ensure our employees maintain certification and stay updated on the latest changes to regulations governing veterans benefits,” said George Canavaggio, Assistant Commissioner for Field Operations & Appeals.
All offices will re-open on Monday, July 29th.
In case of an emergency, veterans are advised to call VA directly at 800-827-1000.
