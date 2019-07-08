GSP makes hundreds of traffic stops over holiday weekend

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Plenty of drivers and their passengers hit the interstates and other roads this past Fourth of July weekend.
Troopers with Georgia State Patrol say they saw lots of traffic on I-16. The commander for Post 45 - which covers Bulloch, Candler, and Evans counties says his troopers made 300 traffic stops. They wrote 214 tickets, but also gave 194 warnings.
Across the state, 26 people lost their lives in crashes over the weekend. The commander says we’re now into the second year of the Hands Free rules for cell phones, and he says many drivers are still using the devices.
“Even though we have Hands Free now, it seems some drivers just look out for us more than they used to, and still use them. We want them to know we’re out there looking for these things,” Sgt. Chris Rodewolt said.
Rodewolt said they anticipate numbers being higher for holiday weekends like this one when they start in the middle of the week and stretch across four days. He’s urging drivers to put down the phone and focus on the road.
