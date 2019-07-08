Hilton Head Chamber of Commerce reports economic increase on Fourth of July

HILTON HEAD, Sc. (WTOC) - Hilton Head Island is just one of many areas that saw an economic boost from the Fourth of July holiday.
The Fourth of July means lots of tourists for Hilton Head Island. Lucky for residents and business owners, that also means more money for the local economy.
It’s not just an increase in tourism, as more people are living on Hilton Head Island too. Charlie Clark, with the Hilton Head Island Chamber of Commerce, says resident occupancy is up eight percent since January. Clark also says advance reservation reports sent to the chamber are showing the transition season going into August is looking strong as well.
“So, July and August should be two of our strongest, and that means cash registers are ringing," said Clark. "That means businesses, small and large around the island, what are their hotels, restaurants, real estate, they’re all going to benefit from that tourism.”
The holiday weekend tends to be a sold out one for the island, and Clark says it’s because Americans just want to travel to celebrate the Fourth of July.
