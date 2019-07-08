Hwy 170 back open in Beaufort Co. following serious overnight crash

July 8, 2019 at 7:52 AM EDT - Updated July 8 at 8:03 AM

BEAUFORT CO., S.C. (WTOC) - Highway 170 in Beaufort County is back open after a serious wreck had traffic crawling overnight.

It happened at the intersection of Highway 170 and Savannah Highway. We’re still working to find exactly what happened. Deputies tell us two cars were involved. One of them flipped over. They also tell us some people had serious injuries, but have not said how many were involved in the crash.

The following is a Facebook post regarding the crash from the Burton Fire District:

