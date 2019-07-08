Island fire continues to burn after possible Fourth of July lightning strike

PIGEON ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) -A Chatham County island is on fire Monday night after likely being struck by lighting last week.
The fire has been burning since the Fourth of July. Pigeon Island sits near the Diamond Causeway and is bordered by the Skidaway River and Shipyard Creek.
The state forestry commission says the biggest concern right now is the smoke coming from the island and any impact it could have on those nearby.
A spokesperson for the foresty commission says their helicopter was on the island again on Monday trying to figure out what, if anything, can or needs to be done minimize the problem.
Pigeon Island is part of the Wormsloe Historic District that is only accessible by boat.
There are no structures on the island, but back in the 1700s, it was home to a wooden fort built by Noble Jones.
The assistant park manager at Wormsloe State Historic Site says right now the fire is being left to burn.
She says the Department of Natural Resources and Chatham County’s helicopter tried to fight it for a few days, but a wind shift caused a third flare up.
The fire is self-contained, so the assistant park manager is just hoping some rain will help put it out.
