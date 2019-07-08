Liberty County working to increase businesses near Riceboro Exit on I-95

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Liberty County is making the Riceboro exit on I-95 a top priority.
The county is taking steps to increase business development at the interchange. Currently, the Highway 84 and I-95 interchange has a couple of fast food restaurants and gas stations.
“We’ve just kind of taken stake just to see what kind of infrastructure we have in place in terms of water and sewer and roads, and the desirability of property owners to develop their property, and of course, most of the property owners are interested in developing a property, but they are not willing to invest a lot of money. They’d rather see someone else come in and do that at that risk," Jeff Ricketson said.
Ricketson says they hope to have a solid plan to move forward by November.
