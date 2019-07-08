Man arrested for fleeing the scene of a boating accident on the Intracoastal Waterway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One man has been arrested following a boating accident on the Intracoastal Waterway Sunday night, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.
Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tony Casey said the accident happened just south of The Boathouse restaurant.
The accident involved two vessels. As one of the boats was leaving the scene, it struck another boat, according to SCDNR.
Casey said one person was transported with minor injuries for evaluation.
A suspect was charged with boating under the influence after being found by Horry County and Georgetown County authorities a short time later.
The name of the suspect was not immediately available.
