Monday: Seasonably Hot, Few Afternoon Storms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a partly cloudy sky, temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s this morning; near 80° at the beach. Patchy fog is possible through 8 a.m. The forecast remains mostly dry through the morning commute.
Things begin to change as temperatures heat up; nearing 90° at noon and peaking in the low to mid-90s this afternoon. Isolated, to scattered, showers and storms are expected to develop after lunch time and persist through early evening. The greatest shot at rain is across the inland Coastal Empire today.
An isolated, to scattered, chance of day-time rain and hot temperatures remain in the forecast through mid-week.
In the tropics...
We’re watching for an area of storminess to organize in the Gulf this week – it could bring more moisture to this weekend’s forecast. Exactly what it becomes, and where it goes, remains uncertain. The forecast should become clearer Wednesday into Thursday. As of this forecast, direct tropical impacts remain a low possibility across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
We’ll alert you to forecast updates. Stay tuned.
Best,
Cutter