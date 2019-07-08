No trial date set for Fourth of July City Market shooter

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -It has been over two years since violence erupted in the heart of downtown Savannah during the Fourth of July celebration.
Jerry Chambers, now 19-years-old, has been behind bars since that violent and deadly night. Chambers is being charged with three counts of murder and a host of other charges.
There has been a series of hearings and motions filed over the past two years, but still no trial date for Jerry Chambers.
Surveillance video caught what appears to be gunfire coming from a white SUV, before it speeds off.
Police believe Jerry Chambers was driving, with Spencer Stuckey and Gabriel Magulias riding along inside.
Officers spotted the SUV in the minutes following the gunfire on West Bay Street, and started a pursuit that would take them to the intersection of Bay and Barnard Streets.
It was there that the suspected driver of the vehicle crashed, hitting and killing pedestrian Scott Waldrup. The impact also killing passengers Magulias and Stuckey.
Chambers was re-indicted last September, facing additional charges that claim he was tied to gang activity that led to the initial gun violence at City Market.
Five other people were named in that indictment as well.
Since last September, there have been a number of hearings, with one of the latest an attempt by attorneys to separate the Chambers case from the other defendants listed on the September indictment.
The new presiding judge, Judge Benjamin Karpf, said during the last hearing that he thinks the Chambers case does sound like it will be severed from the rest, but will still consider any further arguments.
Jerry Chambers is being represented by the Public Defender's office.
I’ve reached out to the attorney on the case for Chambers and I am waiting to hear back for any updates on the possibility of a trial date being set.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.