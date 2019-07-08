Not TOO hot, but definitely muggy with eyes on Invest 92-L

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures are right where they’re supposed to be this time of year, 92° as of this writing, but the humidity is making it feel like over 100° in some cities including Savannah, Beaufort, Hinesville and Sylvania. Then there’s a “mid-level” area of low pressure now named Invest 92-L over southern Alabama and Georgia. As it moves south into the Gulf of Mexico, it will likely strengthen into Barry.
Showers and storms have begun to bubble up west of the viewing area and even though the day has been dry, we’ll keep a 30-40% chance of showers and storms through tonight lingering past sunset. I’m not anticipating severe weather; however with tropical moisture in play, we’ll have the chance of some soaking rains. A slight chance of some thundershowers lingers overnight.
Tuesday: A weak and or dissipating front will be in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry and again Invest will be further south able to pump in more moisture from the Gulf. Expect another warm and muggy day with highs in the low 90s and heat indices reaching or breaching 100° and a 40% chance of showers and storms throughout the day.
Wednesday and Thursday are expected to have greater convective coverage Low-level moisture will further increase on Thursday due to increasing southerly flow ahead of another front. Weak steering currents and deep tropical moisture could lead to some localized flooding where a “training” pattern could set up.
Stay Safe!
JErtle
