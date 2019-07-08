Not TOO hot, but definitely muggy with eyes on Invest 92-L

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures are right where they’re supposed to be this time of year, 92° as of this writing, but the humidity is making it feel like over 100° in some cities including Savannah, Beaufort, Hinesville and Sylvania. Then there’s a “mid-level” area of low pressure now named Invest 92-L over southern Alabama and Georgia. As it moves south into the Gulf of Mexico, it will likely strengthen into Barry.