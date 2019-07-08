Salvation Army’s ‘Festive Fun in the Sun’ Campaign underway in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Christmas is more than five months away, but elves are already popping up around the Savannah area.
WTOC spotted dozens of elves running out of the Savannah Theatre Monday morning. The elf takeover is a new fundraising campaign this summer for the Salvation Army. They call it the ‘Festive Fun in the Sun’ Campaign.
The goal is to raise awareness for the holiday Red Kettle Campaign, but to also share the funding needs of the Salvation Army. The group says money is used to help others throughout the year, not just around the holidays.
“We wanted to make sure we were focusing on a goal that we need to be able to do well what we do,” said Maj. Paul Edgan, Corps Officer. “We are looking to raise a quarter of a million dollars this year. That’s $50,000 more than what we did last year. And the Salvation Army is able to do so much more in making a difference in people’s lives through the raising of these funds.”
The Salvation Army is also encouraging people to take selfies with the elves this week. A contest is going on right now on the group’s Facebook page through Thursday.
